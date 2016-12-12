FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Co announces disposal of shares in Gf Holding
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 12, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Co announces disposal of shares in Gf Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd

* Co agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, sale shares at consideration of approximately hk$173.92 million

* New citic has agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, all shares held by new citic in gf holding

* Loss of approximately hk$1.36 million is expected to be incurred by group as a result of disposal

* Estimated net proceeds from disposal is approximately hk$173.64 million

* Company, Surrich International, New Citic and Gf Holding entered into agreement

* New citic has agreed to sell all shares held by new citic in gf holding at consideration of about hk$124.23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.