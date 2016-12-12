BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Co announces disposal of shares in Gf Holding

Dec 12 (Reuters) - China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd
* Co agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, sale shares at consideration of approximately hk$173.92 million
* New citic has agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, all shares held by new citic in gf holding
* Loss of approximately hk$1.36 million is expected to be incurred by group as a result of disposal
* Estimated net proceeds from disposal is approximately hk$173.64 million
* Company, Surrich International, New Citic and Gf Holding entered into agreement
* New citic has agreed to sell all shares held by new citic in gf holding at consideration of about hk$124.23 million