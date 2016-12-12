BRIEF-Fitch says UK banks resilient, but macro environment more negative

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says UK banks resilient, but macro environment more negative
* Our UK GDP growth forecasts are materially weaker than before Brexit vote
* Says uncertainty about path of Brexit and progress of negotiations will weigh on economy
* Says outlook is negative due to more challenging economic environment generated by Brexit
* Says believe cost control will remain high priority for 2017 as UK banks cope with economic pressures and structural changes
* Says UK banking sector is undergoing major structural reforms, which will add to costs until at least 2018