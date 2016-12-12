FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says UK banks resilient, but macro environment more negative
December 12, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says UK banks resilient, but macro environment more negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says UK banks resilient, but macro environment more negative

* Our UK GDP growth forecasts are materially weaker than before Brexit vote

* Says uncertainty about path of Brexit and progress of negotiations will weigh on economy

* Says outlook is negative due to more challenging economic environment generated by Brexit

* Says believe cost control will remain high priority for 2017 as UK banks cope with economic pressures and structural changes

* Says UK banking sector is undergoing major structural reforms, which will add to costs until at least 2018 Source text for Eikon:

