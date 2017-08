Dec 12 (Reuters) - Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods SA :

* Says tax control for FY2008 use revealed 0.35 million euros ($371,455.00) additional taxes to be paid

* Says the additional tax will burden the results of the current fiscal year

Source text: bit.ly/2gRpwF6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)