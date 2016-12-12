FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Active Biotech raises 55 mln SEK before costs in rights issue
December 12, 2016 / 4:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Active Biotech raises 55 mln SEK before costs in rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Active Biotech AB says:

* Active biotech's rights issue completed

* Active biotech ab says approximately 96 percent of shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights

* Active biotech ab says through rights issue, active biotech receives proceeds amounting to approximately sek 55 million, before issue expenses

* Trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or about 27 December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

