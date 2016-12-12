FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says battle for customers persists in 2017 for U.S. retail, restaurants
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2016 / 4:47 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says battle for customers persists in 2017 for U.S. retail, restaurants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Source: Fitch

* Fitch says battle for customers persists in 2017 for U.S. retail, restaurants

* Fitch says U.S. retailers and restaurants will continue to face a competitive environment in 2017 as they navigate changing customer preferences

* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says projects U.S. Retail sales, excluding automobiles and gasoline, to grow 3%-4% in 2017

* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says restaurant companies will also see market share shifts in 2017

* Fitch on U.S. Retail and restaurants says expects food away from home sales to increase 4% in 2017, slightly lower than 5% projected for 2016

* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says it believes Mcdonald's Corp. will continue to lose market share in U.S. due to heightened competition Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.