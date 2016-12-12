FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Gamida Cell informs Elbit that FDA clears Gamida Cell to begin Phase 3 Nicord study enrolment
December 12, 2016 / 5:33 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gamida Cell informs Elbit that FDA clears Gamida Cell to begin Phase 3 Nicord study enrolment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Gamida Cell informed Co that Gamida Cell has been cleared by FDA to begin enrolling for Phase 3 study of Nicord

* A total of 120 patients will be enrolled at transplantation centers throughout U.S. and Europe for Nicord Phase 3 study

* Gamida Cell has informed Co clearance to begin enrolling for Nicord study has also been received for additional European territory

* Gamida Cell estimates that patient recruitment will take approximately two years to complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

