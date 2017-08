Dec 12 (Reuters) - Scout Media Inc:

* Scout Media commences sale process; transaction facilitated via voluntary Chapter 11

* Commenced a sale process and is currently in discussions with numerous interested parties

* Received DIP financing commitment of up to $6.2 million from existing lender, multiplier capital to fund ongoing operations during this time

* During bankruptcy proceedings, the company will continue to operate in the ordinary course of business