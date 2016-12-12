BRIEF-Japan Display is acquiring OLED panel maker Joled - Nikkei

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Japan Display's deal to acquire Joled is expected to top $100 million - Nikkei

* Japan Display to also receive 75 billion yen from Innovation Network Corp of Japan to grow both LCD and organic light-emitting diode businesses-Nikkei

* Japan Display is acquiring Joled, an OLED panel maker created through the merger of Panasonic's and Sony's operations - Nikkei

* Japan Display will raise its stake in Joled from 15% to over 50% by the end of 2017 through stock purchases - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hpSNra) Further company coverage: