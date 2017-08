Dec 12 (Reuters) - Amplifon SpA :

* Ugo Giorcelli resigns from his position as CFO

* Ugo Giorcelli to continue to serve as and maintain the responsibilities of CFO and officer responsible for the preparation of corporate financial reports of the company until the Board meeting scheduled for Feb. 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)