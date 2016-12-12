FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Roodmicrotec gains 5 million euros in new contracts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 12, 2016 / 5:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Roodmicrotec gains 5 million euros in new contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Has secured two significant new contracts which are expected to increase its forward order book by at least 5.0 million euros ($5.32 million) spread over next 10 years

* Company expects to book 4.5 million euros in orders with an industrial and automotive client, and is to be allocated 850,000 euros of EU and German public funds for a joint technology project, out to 2019

* New supply chain management contract signed by Roodmicrotec will start in early 2017 with an initial order of 100,000 euros

* Subsequent orders are expected to generate at least 4.4 million euros in additional revenue over 10-years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.