Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kinsale Capital Group Inc :

* Kinsale Capital Group-on Dec 8, made voluntary prepayment to lender of $27.7 million - SEC filing

* Kinsale Capital Group-as result of prepayment, credit agreement, which would have terminated in Dec 2020, terminated early in accordance with terms Source text - bit.ly/2hx21oP Further company coverage: