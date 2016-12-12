BRIEF-Campbell Soup Co's certain units entered into a five-year credit agreement

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co :

* Says credit agreement will be used to support company's commercial paper program

* Campbell Soup Co- company may increase credit facility commitments up to an additional $500 million- sec filing

* Campbell Soup Co- on december 9, 2016, co, certan units entered into a five-year credit agreement

* Campbell Soup- under agreement,lenders provided co with unsecured,senior revolving credit facility of up to $1.85 billion with maturity date of dec 9,2021 Source text - bit.ly/2hnuUA7