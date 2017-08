Dec 12 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp :

* Goodrich Petroleum files for offer and sale of up to 4.5 million shares of co's common stock by the selling security holders - SEC filing

* Goodrich Petroleum says the shares were issued to the selling security holders in connection with co's emergence from bankruptcy on Oct 12, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2gSZWQ0 Further company coverage: