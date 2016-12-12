FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cifi updates on unit's application to participate in tender for land use rights
December 12, 2016 / 10:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cifi updates on unit's application to participate in tender for land use rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* Cifi Hold Gp-voluntary Announcement

* Shanghai land transaction affairs center made public notice stating that co's unit applied for tender of land use rights

* Shanghai Xubei is currently considering to initiate an objection appeal to relevant authority

* Unit submitted its application to participate in tender for land and paid amount of rmb374 million as security deposit

* Foregoing will have no material adverse impact on overall business operation, financial condition and financial performance of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
