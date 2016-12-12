BRIEF-Mueller Industries says on December 6, 2016 entered into a credit agreement

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mueller Industries Inc :

* Mueller Industries Inc- credit agreement provides for an unsecured $350 million revolving credit facility, which matures December 6, 2021

* Mueller Industries - agreement provides sublimit of $50 million for issuance of letters of credit, sublimit of $25 million for loans among others - SEC filing

* Mueller Industries Inc- on December 6, 2016 entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Mueller Industries Inc- credit agreement also provides swing line sublimit of $15 million