8 months ago
BRIEF-Mueller Industries says on December 6, 2016 entered into a credit agreement
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 10:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mueller Industries says on December 6, 2016 entered into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mueller Industries Inc :

* Mueller Industries Inc- credit agreement provides for an unsecured $350 million revolving credit facility, which matures December 6, 2021

* Mueller Industries - agreement provides sublimit of $50 million for issuance of letters of credit, sublimit of $25 million for loans among others - SEC filing

* Mueller Industries Inc- on December 6, 2016 entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Mueller Industries Inc- credit agreement also provides swing line sublimit of $15 million Source text - bit.ly/2hx8jEH Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
