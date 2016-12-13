CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma's unit enters into agreement with Ample Echo and Linker Centre

(Corrects headline to say agreement with Ample Echo and Linker Centre, not Concept One Inc)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd:

* Pursuant to deal, Concept One Inc agreed to purchase shares representing entire issued share capital of Victor Lung and Happy Echo

* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Purchaser agreed to purchase sale shares at a total consideration of HK$568 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: