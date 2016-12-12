BRIEF-Lilly reports dividend increase
* Eli Lilly and Co - dividend for Q1 of 2017 will be $0.52 per share on outstanding common stock
Dec 12 Willis Lease Finance Corp :
* Willis Lease Finance -purchase price was $24.95per share, closing price of co's common stock as of December 8 of $25.46 less a 2 pct discount -sec filing
* Willis Lease Finance -on Dec. 8,in transaction approved by special committee of board,co purchased 40,000 shares of common stock directly from co's CEO
* RSP Permian Inc - pricing of its private placement of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par
* Ricebran Technologies- Smith has served as company's interim chief executive officer since August 27, 2016- SEC filing