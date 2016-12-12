Dec 12 Willis Lease Finance Corp :

* Willis Lease Finance -purchase price was $24.95per share, closing price of co's common stock as of December 8 of $25.46 less a 2 pct discount -sec filing

* Willis Lease Finance -on Dec. 8,in transaction approved by special committee of board,co purchased 40,000 shares of common stock directly from co's CEO Source text - bit.ly/2gzNIj5 Further company coverage: