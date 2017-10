Dec 12 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co :

* Chase - Black friday 2016 had an increase of 12 percent in total transaction dollar volume, and cyber monday was 30 percent higher than last year

* Chase says at 11:06 p.m. ET on Sunday, JPMorgan Chase crossed $1 trillion mark in year-to-date merchant processing volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: