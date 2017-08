Dec 12 (Reuters) - Monolithic Power Systems Inc :

* In complaint, MPS seeks unspecified damages and a court-ordered injunction

* Monolithic Power Systems Inc - filed a lawsuit with U.S. District court for district of Delaware against Intersil Corporation

* Monolithic Power Systems Inc - lawsuit says "Intersil has unlawfully misappropriated MPS's confidential information" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: