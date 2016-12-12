FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aaron's says entered into fifth amendment to loan facility agreement
December 12, 2016 / 9:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aaron's says entered into fifth amendment to loan facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aaron's Inc :

* Says amendment amends loan facility to extend current facility termination date by an additional 364 days from December 8, 2016

* Aaron's Inc says amendment also reduces canadian subfacility limit from $50 million to $25 million

* Says on Dec 6, co entered into fifth amendment to loan facility agreement

* Says ammendment reduces maximum commitment available under franchisee loan facility from $175 million to $125 million - sec filing Source - bit.ly/2hmmSuv Further company coverage:

