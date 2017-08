Dec 13 (Reuters) - China LNG Group :

* Is in negotiation with about 200 cos to enter into sales contracts, volume of daily gas supply is expected to reach 1.50 million cubic metres

* Is discussing with a Shenzhen Gas Company to jointly operate 7 gas stations

* Expects volume of daily gas supply will reach 4 million cubic metres by end of 2017