BRIEF-RSP Permian reports pricing of upsized $450 mln placement of senior unsecured notes
* RSP Permian Inc - pricing of its private placement of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par
Dec 12 Eli Lilly And Co :
* Lilly announces dividend increase
* Increases quarterly dividend by 2 percent
* Eli Lilly and Co - dividend for Q1 of 2017 will be $0.52 per share on outstanding common stock
* Eli Lilly and Co - 2 percent increase in its quarterly dividend
* Eli Lilly and Co - dividend for Q1 of 2017 will be $0.52 per share on outstanding common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RSP Permian Inc - pricing of its private placement of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par
* Ricebran Technologies- Smith has served as company's interim chief executive officer since August 27, 2016- SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2gA1QJ5 Further company coverage:
* Proposed contract includes significant pay increases and added job protection provisions