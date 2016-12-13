FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says 2017 outlook for banks in Asia Pacific negative amid asset quality and profitability challenges
December 13, 2016 / 1:38 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says 2017 outlook for banks in Asia Pacific negative amid asset quality and profitability challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: 2017 outlook for banks in Asia Pacific negative, amid asset quality and profitability challenges

* Moody's: property price increases in parts of Asia Pacific will further amplify credit risk for the banks

* Moody's: Asian Pacific banks' generally strong profitability will continue to be pressured by higher credit costs

* Moody's: foreign private capital flows will remain volatile in emerging Asia, pressuring domestic currencies, weakening operating conditions for banks Source text: bit.ly/2hmGxdu

