8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says China's SOE reform to continue at gradual pace credit implications vary across sectors
December 13, 2016 / 2:19 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says China's SOE reform to continue at gradual pace credit implications vary across sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Moody's on China's state owned enterprises:

* China's SOE reform to continue at gradual pace; credit implications vary across sectors

* gradual reforms would be positive for China if they resulted in shift in credit allocation towards higher productivity sectors

* says reform measures will have mixed credit implications in the longer term for the sovereign, banks and corporates

* in the banking sector, expects SOE reform will have a mildly negative impact in the short term

* credit implications for the sovereign remain as yet uncertain Source text for Eikon:

