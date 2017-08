Dec 13 (Reuters) - Investa Office Fund :

* IOF has until 11 August 2017 to determine to notify iomh that it is willing to acquire a 50% interest in platform

* Independent directors of Investa listed funds advise that they have postponed discussions with investa office management holdings

* Discussions relating to potential acquisition of 50% of Investa Office Management Platform