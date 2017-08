Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Typical end-user price for a Proteus ONE solution with a maintenance contract is between 35 million euros ($37.21 million) and 40 million euros

* IBA signs two new Proteus ONE contracts with Proton Partners International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)