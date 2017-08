Dec 13 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd

* Fortis Healthcare Ltd says co still evaluating best possible way to raise fund

* Fortis Healthcare Ltd says no firm decision been approved by board till date regarding raising the fund

* Fortis Healthcare Ltd clarifies on news item "Singh bros in talks with TPG to sell 26% in fortis" Source text - (bit.ly/2hs2VQf) Further company coverage: