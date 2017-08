Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Bond loan repaid

* Refinancing solution consists of loans totaling 150 million Swedish crowns ($16.38 million)

* Outstanding nominal value of 138 million crowns and accrued interest have now been paid in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1573 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)