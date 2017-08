Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pharnext SAS :

* Presents positive exploratory Phase 2 data from PXT864 at 9th clinical trials on Alzheimer's disease (CTAD) conference in San Diego, United States

* Trial also confirmed excellent safety and tolerability of PXT864 over 36 weeks of treatment

* Data from Phase 2 trial suggest promising efficacy of PXT864 in mild Alzheimer`s disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)