BRIEF-CVS Group looks to raise about 30 mln stg before expenses via placing

Dec 13 (Reuters) - CVS Group Plc :

* Intention to conduct a placing of up to approximately 3,019,500 new ordinary shares of 0.2 pence each in company

* Placing expected at a price expected to be not less than 1000p per placing share

* Expected minimum placing price represents a discount of not more than 3.85 percent to closing price on Dec. 12, 2016

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Anticipated that placing will raise approximately £30 million before expenses