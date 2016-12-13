BRIEF-Carpetright H1 profit falls, comfortable with FY expectations

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* H1 revenue decreased 3.8% to £222.3m (H1 FY16: £231.2m)

* UK like-for-like sales declined by 2.9% (H1 FY16: +3.7%)

* Rest of Europe like-for-like sales decline of 1.5% in local currency (H1 FY16: +5.5%)

* Underlying profit before tax of £5.0m (H1 FY16: £9.0m)

* Comfortable with range of market expectations for group's full year profit

* Promising start to second half, with like-for-like sales in UK up 2.6% in six weeks to 10 Dec