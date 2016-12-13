FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to Asahi
December 13, 2016 / 7:34 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to Asahi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to Asahi

* In connection with its business combination with SABMiller Limited (formerly SABMiller PLC) AB Inbev had made commitments to the European Commission ("EC") to sell the CEE Business.

* To sell businesses formerly owned by SABMiller Limited in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary And Romania for an agreed enterprise value of 7.3 billion euros ($7.77 billion)

* Closing is expected to take place in the first half of 2017 and shareholders will be updated in due course

* Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisers to AB Inbev in connection with this transaction

* The disposal process has been carried out under the supervision of Mazars LLP in their role as EC monitoring trustee Source text: bit.ly/2gGbTdT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

