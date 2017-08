Dec 13 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Expects to reach 8 billion euros ($8.51 billion) in consolidated sales in 2020

* Announces 90 pct of 2020 sales already secured

* Expects to strenghten its market shares in bumpers and fuel systems

* Plans to invest 2.5 billion euros for the period 2016-2020