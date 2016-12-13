BRIEF-PNM Resources increases FY dividend by 10 percent

Dec 13 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc :
* PNM Resources board increases dividend payment, declares quarterly common stock dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Increase by 10 percent to an indicated annual rate of $0.97 per share of common stock
* Increases FY dividend by 10 percent
* Narrowed PNM Resources 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance to $1.60 to $1.65 per diluted share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S