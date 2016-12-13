FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-PNM Resources increases FY dividend by 10 percent
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 12:04 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-PNM Resources increases FY dividend by 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - PNM Resources Inc :

* PNM Resources board increases dividend payment, declares quarterly common stock dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share

* Increase by 10 percent to an indicated annual rate of $0.97 per share of common stock

* Increases FY dividend by 10 percent

* Narrowed PNM Resources 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance to $1.60 to $1.65 per diluted share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

