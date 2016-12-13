BRIEF-Neovasc and Boston Scientific closes $75 million agreement

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc -

* On Dec 12, U.S. District court for district of Massachusetts held hearing in connection with co's litigation against cardiaq

* Court denied cardiaq's motion for temporary restraining order to prevent deal between neovasc and boston scientific corporation from closing

* Court also indicated a willingness to stay enforcement of judgment against neovasc pending appeal

* Stay enforcement subject to neovasc posting a partial bond in amount of US$70 million