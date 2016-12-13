FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says asset quality drives positive Spanish bank rating outlook
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2016 / 3:52 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says asset quality drives positive Spanish bank rating outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says asset quality drives positive Spanish bank rating outlook

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector says expect non-performing loan volumes to decline further in 2017

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector says expect positive trend in residential housing market to continue in 2017

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector- clean-up of problem exposures from real-estate crisis not complete, banks still have sizeable problem assets

* Fitch on Spanish bank sector - formation of new government in Oct has reduced political uncertainty, providing more conducive environment for asset disposals Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.