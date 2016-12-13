FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fullshare announces subscription Of C&D Shares by unit
December 13, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fullshare announces subscription Of C&D Shares by unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Fullshare Holdings Ltd

* Placing agent agreed to place 40 million new c&d shares to subscriber at hk$3.97 per c&d share for hk$158.8 million under c&d placing

* Unit Viewforth Ltd, Unit Baoqiao Partners Capital and placing agent of C&D international investment group agreed to place C&D shares to subscriber

* Viewforth , Baoqiao Partners Capital as placing agent of C&D Interest'l Investment to place C&D shares to Viewforth (clarifies name of subscriber) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

