Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* Chim Wai Shing Jackson has tendered his resignations as chief executive officer

* Duty of chief executive officer will be taken up by Xue Mangmang, an executive director

* A subsidiary of company in prc was unable to repay certain borrowings of approximately rmb64.0 million