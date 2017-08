Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd :

* says Bajaj Electricals enters into strategic alliance with uk based Gooee for iot based lighting solutions

* says under arrangement, Gooee will provide Bajaj Electricals a service driven framework to deliver IOT applications to their discerning customers