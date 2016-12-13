FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Husky Energy says 2017 capital expenditure to be between $2.6 - $2.7 bln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 11:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy says 2017 capital expenditure to be between $2.6 - $2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy to grow margins and invest in higher return production

* Husky Energy-overall sustaining and maintenance capital requirements decreased about 25 percent over last 2 years,forecast to be in range of $2.2-2.3 billion for 2017

* Husky Energy Inc says capital spending for 2017 is expected to be fully funded within cash flow from operations

* Plans to add approximately 45,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) of new higher return production

* Average production for year expected to be in range of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day)

* U.S. refining margins are expected to remain under pressure in Q4

* U.S. refining margins are expected to remain under pressure in Q4

* Husky Energy Inc says capital expenditure program for 2017 will be in range of $2.6 billion - $2.7 billion

* Husky Energy - production will continue to ramp up throughout 2017 with average annual production expected to be in range of 40,000 to 44,000 bbls/day

* Annual average production is expected to be in range of 320,000-335,000 boe/day.

* Average well pair production is expected to be 800-900 bbls/day after ramping up

* Production for 2016 is expected to be within guidance at 318,000-320,000 boe/day

* Capex for year is anticipated to be about $2.0 billion, about $100 million below guided range

* Two new infill wells are planned in Atlantic region, with expected combined net peak production of about 15,000 bbls/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.