Dec 13 (Reuters) - Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals submits new drug application for ARX-04 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain

* Using NDA for marketing authorization application for ARX-04 to european medicines agency with target submission date in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)