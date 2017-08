Dec 13 (Reuters) - Immunicum AB :

* Announces FDA clearance of its investigational new drug application for Intuvax in metastatic renal cell carcinoma

* Says the IND clearance enables Immunicum to expand its ongoing Phase II study MERECA for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer patients into the United States. Source text for Eikon:

