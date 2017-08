Dec 13 (Reuters) - Krbl Ltd

* Says commercial production of furfuryl alcohol is expected to start shortly

* Says commissioning of furfuryl alcohol plant in bhasaur, Dhuri, distt. Sangrur, Punjab

* Says intends to futher convert the furfuryl oil into refined furfuryl alcohol Source text: bit.ly/2hqgXl6 Further company coverage: