BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines announces results of preliminary economic assessment of initial options for Kakula, Kamoa deposits

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines announces results of a positive, independent, preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of initial options for the start-up of world-scale copper mining on the Kakula and Kamoa deposits

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd -Co and Zijin Mining are continuing with drilling program in and around Kakula deposit area

* Ivanhoe Mines - pre-production capital cost of $1 billion for single 4 MTPA mine option would result in after-tax net present value at 8 pct discount rate