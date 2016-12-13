FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation to acquire controlling interest in Wins Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation ltd

* major Transaction - Acquisition Of A Controlling Interest In Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

* purchaser entered into share purchase agreement with seller parties

* purchaser agreed to purchase, and sellers agreed to sell, 67.1% equity interest in target company at purchase price

* purchase price is lower of us$260mln or adjusted purchase price

* purchaser is spectacular bid limited ; seller parties are appelo ltd, wits global ltd and wang hong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
