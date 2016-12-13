FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Anaptysbio announces clearance of U.S., India, U.K. CTA for ANB020
December 13, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Anaptysbio announces clearance of U.S., India, U.K. CTA for ANB020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - AnaptysBio Inc :

* AnaptysBio announces clearance of U.S. India and U.K. CTA for ANB020

* AnaptysBio - clearance for anb020regulatory support initiation of phase 2a trials for treatment of adult peanut allergy and atopic dermatitis

* AnaptysBio Inc - United Kingdom medicines and healthcare products regulatory agency has cleared company's clinical trial authorisation for ANB020

* AnaptysBio- plans to initiate trials in Q1 of 2017, expects to complete trials during second half of 2017 in both U.S. And UK

* AnaptysBio Inc - during first half of 2017, seek regulatory clearance to initiate a phase 2a clinical trial for treatment of severe eosinophilic asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

