December 13, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-United States Steel adjusts hot strip mill operating configuration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp:

* United states steel adjusts hot strip mill operating configuration to support asset revitalization process

* United states steel - company will begin processing slabs on currently idled hot strip mill at granite city works in Granite City, Ill., in mid-February 2017

* Pickle line, cold mill and finishing lines at granite city works will continue to operate

* u. s. Steel intends to source slabs from its own domestic facilities

* Blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities will remain idled

* United states steel - plans to take periodic outages at Gary works , great lakes works, Mon valley works to improve capabilities and reliability of hot strip mills Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

