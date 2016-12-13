BRIEF-Anthera announces continuation of simplicity study of sollpura following positive DMC review

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Announces continuation of simplicity study of sollpura following positive DMC review

* DMC was in unanimous agreement "that there are no safety concerns and that study can move forward to enrolling part B"

* Plans to report topline data including efficacy and safety data in Q2 of 2017

* Topline data from phase 3 solution clinical study evaluating efficacy and safety of capsule formulation of sollpura remains on track for the quarter