8 months ago
BRIEF-Colruyt H1 revenue rises to 4.66 billion euros
December 13, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Colruyt H1 revenue rises to 4.66 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Colruyt NV :

* H1 revenue 4.66 billion euros($4.95 billion) versus 4.55 billion euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 370.9 million euros versus 360.8 million euros year ago

* H1 profit 192.5 million euros versus 182.5 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue from the retail activities grew by 2.7 pct to 3,569 million euros

* H1 wholesale and foodservice sales increased by 2.9 pct to 810 million euros

* Confirms its outlook for the consolidated net result of the financial year 2016/17 to match or slightly exceed last year's result

* Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

