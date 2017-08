Dec 13 (Reuters) - Terex Corp :

* Sees 2017 net sales of about $4 billion - SEC filing

* Sees 2017 operating margin of about 5 percent

* Reduced SG&A costs in 2016 by about $40 million; streamlined operating structure from 5 to 3 segments, implemented headcount reduction programs

